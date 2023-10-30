The Most Interesting Man in the World
Pascal Najadi: Ex-Swiss Banker, filmmaker, humanitarian activist.
Is Pascal Najadi the Most Interesting Man in the World? Let’s start with a photo of this mythic character as Americans first came to know and love him.
Note the strong resemblance to Pascal Najadi.
The former Swiss Banker is the son of Hussain Najadi—a merchant banker born in Bahrain to parents of Persian ancestry. The elder Najadi was an international entrepreneur of great industry and creativity. A major business success was his acquisition and expansion of Supramar AG in Lucerne, Switzerland, which engineered and built hydrofoil ships.
After establishing roots in Lucerne, he co-founded the World Economic Forum with Klaus Schwab, with whom he later had a falling out. Hussain Najadi was murdered by a gunman in Kuala Lumpur in 2013. His son, Pascal, believes he was assassinated for his work to expose corruption in Malaysian political and financial circles. Pascal Najadi’s mother was from an old Swiss farming family. Her uncle, Rudolf Minger, was the Swiss president just before World War II.
After holding several senior banking positions in Zurich, Singapore, London, New York, and Moscow, Pascal grew weary of bankers and ditched the profession to produce documentary films and to work on humanitarian projects.
Initially believing COVID-19 vaccines propaganda, Pascal received the Pfizer injections and shortly thereafter fell ill with a general feeling of malaise and fatigue that was later diagnosed as an auto-immune syndrome. He then filed a criminal complaint against Swiss President Alain Berset for knowingly making false, and damaging claims about the COVID-19 vaccines. He is also pursuing legal action against Pfizer in New York state civil court.
A few days ago, Pascal released a video titled Cutting Off the Head of the Snake In Geneva in which he calls upon Swiss authorities to arrest the heads of various institutions in Geneva that are key participants in the creation and mass deployment of COVID-19 vaccines. His declaration in this brief documentary is as bold as it gets.
This Sunday afternoon, October 29, 2023, I had a long conversation with Pascal about his life, adventures, and audacious work in defense of the constitutional rights of Swiss citizens and all of mankind against the depredations the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex. Please listen to our conversation and let me know what you think in the comments.
John, I believe that I would make a good guest for an interview with you. Here's some of the things that I've done over the last 2 years:
1. Conducted a "Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey" which results show 119 (66%) out of 179 embalmers responding are seeing the "white fibrous clots" as shown in the film "Died Suddenly." The main consensus of the embalmers is that these clots started in 2021 after the Covid jabs, and many of these embalmers are seeing these clots in up to 50% or more of their corpses!
2. Was fired from my defense contractor job at Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, for not taking the jab. I emailed a 3-star Air Force general that he should be "ashamed of himself" for not standing up for our right to decide for ourselves whether or not to take the jab. And I "cc'ed" all 30,000 people that work at the Air Force base!
3. Got Novak "Novax" Djokovic to sign a T-shirt saying "NOVAX DJOKOVIC IS HIS OWN MAN" at his very first singles match in the USA in 2 years (Cincinnati), then I showed the T-shirt all over the tennis complex saying "They made him sit for 2 years because of this stupid jab, but Novak showed that he would rather fight for freedom than chase after trophies!" After a half hour, Security finally asked me to leave.
4. Held a sign saying "NO VAX MANDATE" for over 120 days at a busy street corner in Dayton, OH, from Fall 2021 - Fall 2022. Got lots of love, lots of hate, and learned that Mattias Desmet's "mass formation psychosis" theory is REAL.
5. Wrote a song (similar to Oliver Anthony's "Rich Men North of Richmond") called "I'm My Own Man," but which tells the elite tyrants that we are "gonna put up a fight" against them, as opposed to just being sad about the tyranny.
John, you can contact me at thomashaviland@sbcglobal.net or phone 937-431-0801.
(Tom Haviland, USAF Major, Retired)
The COVID vaccines are far from the only pharmaceutical products with which Big Pharma is poisoning the world for big money. My advice to everyone is: Don't go to doctors or hospitals and don't take the medicines with which they try to load you up, as they will kill you.