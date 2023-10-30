FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Tom Haviland
Oct 30, 2023

John, I believe that I would make a good guest for an interview with you. Here's some of the things that I've done over the last 2 years:

1. Conducted a "Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey" which results show 119 (66%) out of 179 embalmers responding are seeing the "white fibrous clots" as shown in the film "Died Suddenly." The main consensus of the embalmers is that these clots started in 2021 after the Covid jabs, and many of these embalmers are seeing these clots in up to 50% or more of their corpses!

2. Was fired from my defense contractor job at Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, for not taking the jab. I emailed a 3-star Air Force general that he should be "ashamed of himself" for not standing up for our right to decide for ourselves whether or not to take the jab. And I "cc'ed" all 30,000 people that work at the Air Force base!

3. Got Novak "Novax" Djokovic to sign a T-shirt saying "NOVAX DJOKOVIC IS HIS OWN MAN" at his very first singles match in the USA in 2 years (Cincinnati), then I showed the T-shirt all over the tennis complex saying "They made him sit for 2 years because of this stupid jab, but Novak showed that he would rather fight for freedom than chase after trophies!" After a half hour, Security finally asked me to leave.

4. Held a sign saying "NO VAX MANDATE" for over 120 days at a busy street corner in Dayton, OH, from Fall 2021 - Fall 2022. Got lots of love, lots of hate, and learned that Mattias Desmet's "mass formation psychosis" theory is REAL.

5. Wrote a song (similar to Oliver Anthony's "Rich Men North of Richmond") called "I'm My Own Man," but which tells the elite tyrants that we are "gonna put up a fight" against them, as opposed to just being sad about the tyranny.

John, you can contact me at thomashaviland@sbcglobal.net or phone 937-431-0801.

(Tom Haviland, USAF Major, Retired)

JOSEPH B. STAHL
Oct 30, 2023

The COVID vaccines are far from the only pharmaceutical products with which Big Pharma is poisoning the world for big money. My advice to everyone is: Don't go to doctors or hospitals and don't take the medicines with which they try to load you up, as they will kill you.

