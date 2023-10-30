Is Pascal Najadi the Most Interesting Man in the World? Let’s start with a photo of this mythic character as Americans first came to know and love him.

Note the strong resemblance to Pascal Najadi.

The former Swiss Banker is the son of Hussain Najadi—a merchant banker born in Bahrain to parents of Persian ancestry. The elder Najadi was an international entrepreneur of great industry and creativity. A major business success was his acquisition and expansion of Supramar AG in Lucerne, Switzerland, which engineered and built hydrofoil ships.

After establishing roots in Lucerne, he co-founded the World Economic Forum with Klaus Schwab, with whom he later had a falling out. Hussain Najadi was murdered by a gunman in Kuala Lumpur in 2013. His son, Pascal, believes he was assassinated for his work to expose corruption in Malaysian political and financial circles. Pascal Najadi’s mother was from an old Swiss farming family. Her uncle, Rudolf Minger, was the Swiss president just before World War II.

After holding several senior banking positions in Zurich, Singapore, London, New York, and Moscow, Pascal grew weary of bankers and ditched the profession to produce documentary films and to work on humanitarian projects.

Initially believing COVID-19 vaccines propaganda, Pascal received the Pfizer injections and shortly thereafter fell ill with a general feeling of malaise and fatigue that was later diagnosed as an auto-immune syndrome. He then filed a criminal complaint against Swiss President Alain Berset for knowingly making false, and damaging claims about the COVID-19 vaccines. He is also pursuing legal action against Pfizer in New York state civil court.

A few days ago, Pascal released a video titled Cutting Off the Head of the Snake In Geneva in which he calls upon Swiss authorities to arrest the heads of various institutions in Geneva that are key participants in the creation and mass deployment of COVID-19 vaccines. His declaration in this brief documentary is as bold as it gets.

This Sunday afternoon, October 29, 2023, I had a long conversation with Pascal about his life, adventures, and audacious work in defense of the constitutional rights of Swiss citizens and all of mankind against the depredations the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex. Please listen to our conversation and let me know what you think in the comments.

