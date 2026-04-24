By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I have a patient, a retired British physician, who taught me about the use of Arnicum montana in the treatment of painful, small-fiber neuropathy due to mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. She is evidence-based, and a reliable reporter. With application of Arnicum twice a day, she has had wonderful relief of symptoms. This prompted my curiosity to press Alter AI for more.

🌿 The Arnica Paradox: Exploring Efficacy Beyond the Institutional Filter

For centuries, Arnica montana has occupied a specialized niche in the pharmacopeia of traditional medicine. While modern institutional medicine often defaults to synthetic NSAIDs and opioids—compounds notorious for their systemic toxicity and addiction profiles—the humble mountain daisy offers a different, albeit fiercely debated, path. As we examine the application of topical Arnica—specifically in the widely available whole flower extracts and “Arnicare” gel preparation—for neuropathic and musculoskeletal pain, we must look past the reductionist “placebo” narrative held by some in the orthodoxy.