Montaigne wrote a famous essay “On Friendship” in which he meditated on his best friend Étienne de La Boétie, who died at the age of thirty-two of an infectious disease (probably dysentery) with Montaigne at his bedside. Boétie was a fellow magistrate and political philosopher, and the two men often conversed for hours about every theme under the sun. Montaigne was so devastated by his death that it left him feeling like the rest of his life was"nothing but smoke, an obscure and tedious night.”

Watching in horror this senseless war unfold—and the philistine demons cheering it on and reveling in images of destruction—I spent the day pondering why we humans hate each other so much. Even when we are among our own people, we we are often inclined to feel boredom, tedium, irritation, and resentment.

What is it precisely that can bind two people together in deep affection? Montaigne believed it was conversation—the sharing of thoughts and ideas—that was the greatest bond.

Montaigne’s sentiments remind me of the great Persian poet, Rumi. His full name was Jalal al-Din Rumi and he was a 13th century poet and theologian who articulated the Islamic philosophy of Sufism, which focuses on personal purification, meditating on the nature of God, and divine love.

Like Montaigne, he had an exceptionally close friendship—in his case, with a poet named Shams Tabrīzī, who is said to have taught Rumi in Konya (modern Turkey) for forty days, before moving away to Damascus. My favorite of Tabrizi’s teachings is the following:

Don’t search for heaven and hell in the future. Both are now present. Whenever we manage to love without expectations, calculations, negotiations, we are indeed in heaven. Whenever we fight, hate, we are in hell.

Judging by Tabrīzī’s method of assessing our spiritual condition, much of mankind is currently in hell.

Tabrīzī’s departure grieved Rumi, and was apparently the inspiration of the following poem.

What was in that candle’s light

that opened and consumed me so quickly?



Come back, my friend! The form of our love

is not a created form.



Nothing can help me but that beauty.

There was a dawn I remember



when my soul heard something

from your soul. I drank water



from your spring and felt

the current take me.

Share