FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Allie's avatar
Allie
5h

Good advice from Dr. M. We’ve been hearing for quite some time that our recruits are overweight and physically unfit. Don’t forget about the role of COVID shots and marijuana smoking in reducing testosterone.

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jsinton's avatar
jsinton
5h

It's an existential problem. Chemical castration essentially. Get the rope.

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