By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I have always viewed our men and women in the military has having courage and incredible skill when called into duty. Not once did I ever feel our brave soldiers were inherently lacking, however, Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth has another view.

The Testosterone Gambit: Hegseth’s Screening Plan

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth wants to screen service members over 30 for low testosterone. The over-age-30 share of the 2.7 million force is roughly 50–60% including most officers. Optimizing the hormonal health of the force is not inherently a bad idea. The problem is that the proposed mechanism—questionnaire, then blood draw, then synthetic testosterone injections—must be carefully considered. The initiative has already been paused.