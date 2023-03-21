FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Letsrock
Mar 21, 2023

After 4 years of returning back to semi-normalcy w Trump and then the all too blatant selection of Mr. Potato head w the utter decline of our country, it boggles my brain how anyone can:

a) defend the illegal occupants in office

b) complain about a mean tweet (grow up) and

c) not want to put Trump back in office.

Jacqueline Jenora Schwitters
Mar 21, 2023

Well written analysis of how the democrats want to destroy our republic with lies.

In 2016, I did not like Mr. Trump's personality. I voted for him and changed my mind when I saw his accomplishments as our President for all the people.

A few things caught Mr. Trump into a web. The "plan"demic, warp speed vaccines and MSM discredited him. VP Pence was the covid czar, the one who guided Mr. Trump through this horrific maze. (Mr. Trump needs to expose the choices he made b/c of VP Pences' counsel.)

VP Pence, Fauci et al own the responsibility for the "shots" that have infected, maimed and killed.

J6 is another horrific Pelosi/democrat planned tragedy. It breaks my heart to see so many innocent people unlawfully jailed. Check out www.wearegoodmen.com

Just this past weekend, VP Pence blamed President Trump for putting him and his family in danger on J6. VP Pence has blinders on and refuses to see the "Get Trump" war room fervent on destorying our USA and any hope we might have for getting our country back. Please Pray.

