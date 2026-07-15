The Predictable Catastrophe: Why Aortic Dissection Should Never Be a Surprise
Death of Senator Lindsey Graham should be reviewed for antecedent predictors to inform others at risk
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Lindsey Graham is dead. The senior senator from South Carolina, a fixture of American politics for decades, died of an aortic dissection — a catastrophe that the medical establishment will describe as sudden, unexpected, and unpreventable. They are wrong on all three counts.
In the practice of Dr. Peter McCullough, a board-…