In Homeric tradition, the casus belli of the Trojan War was the abduction—or seduction—of Helen, wife of Menelaus, King of Sparta, by Paris, a prince of Troy and son of King Priam. Because Paris stole Helen from her husband Menelaus — brother of Agamemnon, King of Mycenae— Agamemnon assembled a coalition of Greek kings to attack Troy. The war lasted ten years, resulted in the death of countless Greek heroes, and the total destruction of Troy.

The story is a conspicuous example of how expensive a woman can be. In Volume II, Chapter 43, of his great work, The World as Will and Representation, the German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer described the relationship between the sexes as the driving force behind much of human affairs:

It is the cause of war and the end of peace, the basis of what is serious, and the aim of the jest.

In his chapter, The Metaphysics of Sexual Love, he observed that sexual passion can overcome the moral principles of otherwise honorable men:

Therefore to this alone honor, duty, and fidelity yield after they have withstood every other temptation, including the threat of death.

A major driving force of male inquisitiveness and inventiveness is the desire to achieve sufficient recognition to attract the attention of women. As James Watson—co-discoverer of the double-helix structure of DNA—once remarked in an interview when asked what motivated him.

I thought maybe I’d get a girlfriend or something. Someone will think I’m worthwhile.

So it was with 老黃 (Lǎo Huáng)—“Old Huang.” The poor devil just couldn’t resist the power of a pretty face.

While the Bronze Age warriors of Homeric Greece concluded that no cost was too great to avenge Menelaus, the Nvidia board apparently concluded that the righteousness of punishing Old Huang for sexual infidelity was not worth losing $1.17 trillion in market cap.

Huang’s departure precipitated a crisis of confidence that extended beyond Nvidia. Given the company’s leading position in the AI investment boom, its leadership crisis threatened to destabilize the broader technology sector and financial markets. The reaction to his reinstatement resulted in a 31.48 percent rally, restoring approximately $950 billion in market capitalization in a single trading session. The Nasdaq rose 6.5 percent.

“Chicks never dug me when I was young.”

President Trump publicly acknowledged his intervention, while Vice President JD Vance had intense discussions with Nvidia’s board over the weekend. Trump apparently concluded that eliminating Old Huang and his extraordinary understanding and acumen posed a national security risk. Elon Musk and other prominent technology executives also advocated his return.

It’s a remarkable fact that the board reinstated Huang before the completion of its investigation into whether he had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. Instead, the board cited assurances received from senior US officials. Nvidia has set up a national security and export-control committee and is recruiting a chief compliance officer. These measures are said to mitigate the risk associated with Huang’s return.

Huang’s reinstatement should therefore not be interpreted as forgiveness for his reckless peccadillos. Rather, it appears to reflect a calculation by the White House and Nvidia’s directors that the economic and strategic consequences of losing him at the helm outweighed the risks of keeping him—a man who yielded to the temptation of pretty faces—in his leadership position.

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