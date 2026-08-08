As the anniversary of the murder of Charlie Kirk approaches, I have heard a lot of podcasters expressing a bit of confusion about the characteristics of the rifle that was allegedly found in a wooded area near the crime scene and that is the alleged murder weapon.

The rifle purportedly found in a wooded area near the campus and photographed is a “sporterized” military Mauser action hunting rifle. Because of the popularity of the bolt action designed by Paul Mauser in 1895 and adopted by the German Imperial Army in 1898, this action has been incorporated into sporting rifles ever since. Shortly after Kirk’s murder, I found one at my local used gun dealer.

The German Military Mauser 98 (Gewehr 98) was originally chambered for the 7.92X 57mm Mauser cartridge. However, many sporterized versions were built to chamber the .30-06 Springfield cartridge.

I have fired both cartridges, including WWII era German army cartridges of the former, which I found to produce a ferocious recoil—so ferocious that I wondered how German infantrymen managed to shoot it more than a few times without suffering shoulder trauma. It’s possible, I suppose, that the propellant becomes hotter with age.

According to an informant the gun dealer considers reliable, the photograph of the rifle released to the press was NOT authorized by the FBI, and is NOT a forensic photograph, but a clandestine photo snapped by someone at the scene, hence its poor quality.

The photograph of the rifle that is the alleged murder weapon is a “sporterized” Mauser action rifle with the following characteristics.