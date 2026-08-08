FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Geoff Kennedy's avatar
Geoff Kennedy
18h

Love that you are onto this. The CK murder is the smoking gun to everything that is wrong with the world. We need justice. Justice ≠ Tyler Robinson death penalty

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Dag Waddell's avatar
Dag Waddell
18h

In the preliminary hearing it was stated the inside of the barrel was dusty, would this condition be present in a gun that was recently shot? The police dogs that find recently shot guns went through the area where the gun was found and missed it. Maybe the gun wasn’t there when the dogs went through, maybe it was so long since it was shot the dogs ignored it. Maybe the rookie cop that found it was pointed in the right direction by the FBI to go find it after the dogs had gone through. The case is so implausible, kind of like the wet market hoax we were taken on.

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