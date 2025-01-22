by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Solely based on the mechanism of action of COVID-19 mRNA injections (instructing cells in various organ systems, including the reproductive system, to produce toxic Spike protein), it can be assumed that COVID-19 genetic injections are not safe for pregnant women and the developing baby. This article will describe key studies that affirm this assumption.

First, it’s important to note that even inactivated virus COVID-19 vaccines (Sinopharm) are not safe for pregnant women. A recent study by Heidary et al, titled Placental Histopathological Changes and the Level of Anti-Spike Antibody After Covid-19 Vaccination During Pregnancy: A Case Series, found that:

Among 20 pregnant women vaccinated with Sinopharm (inactivated virus vaccine), 25% had abnormal histopathological findings in the placenta, including decidual vasculopathy, subchorionic thrombosis, and chronic histiocytic intervillositis. All mothers and neonates, except one pair, were positive for anti-spike antibodies: