The Risks of COVID-19 "Vaccination" During Pregnancy: Evidence of Harm to Mothers and Developing Babies
Invasive Mechanism of Action and Multiple Studies Demonstrate the Risks
by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Solely based on the mechanism of action of COVID-19 mRNA injections (instructing cells in various organ systems, including the reproductive system, to produce toxic Spike protein), it can be assumed that COVID-19 genetic injections are not safe for pregnant women and the developing baby. This article will describe key studies that affirm this assumption.
First, it’s important to note that even inactivated virus COVID-19 vaccines (Sinopharm) are not safe for pregnant women. A recent study by Heidary et al, titled Placental Histopathological Changes and the Level of Anti-Spike Antibody After Covid-19 Vaccination During Pregnancy: A Case Series, found that:
Among 20 pregnant women vaccinated with Sinopharm (inactivated virus vaccine), 25% had abnormal histopathological findings in the placenta, including decidual vasculopathy, subchorionic thrombosis, and chronic histiocytic intervillositis. All mothers and neonates, except one pair, were positive for anti-spike antibodies:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Focal Points (Courageous Discourse) to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.