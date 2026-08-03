Last night at dinner, my mother told me about the daughter of a family friend who suddenly came down what what appears to be a case of optic neuritis, or swelling and inflammation of the optic nerve.

In the last few years I have often heard about young people in my extended social circle suffering strange and unexpected illnesses that I’d never heard about anyone in my extended social circle experiencing before 2021.

I didn’t mention to my mother the case studies of optic neuritis appearing shortly after COVID-19 vaccination, such as those documented in the 2022 study COVID-19 Vaccine-Associated Optic Neuropathy: A Systematic Review of 45 Patients.

I kept this to myself because I don’t know if the girl in this case received the shot. Even if she did, I presume it’s been a long time, meaning there is no temporal association.

The devilish trouble with the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is that it seems to trigger, aggravate, or accelerate diseases from which humanity was known to suffer before the vaccine was introduced. This is what enables so many patients and doctors to maintain a state of ignorance about COVID-19 vaccine harms.

I know several cases of vaccinated people in their fifties being struck by illnesses that are strongly associated with significantly older age. I suspect that—had they not received the shots—they would have eventually been struck by these illnesses, but much later in life. I reckon it is likely that the shots accelerated underlying disease processes that would not have manifested as acute clinical illnesses for another twenty years.

This state of affairs reminds me of Robert Frost’s famous poem, “The Road Not Taken,” which every American schoolboy and schoolgirl used to read.

Two roads diverged in a yellow wood, And sorry I could not travel both And be one traveler, long I stood And looked down one as far as I could To where it bent in the undergrowth; Then took the other, as just as fair, And having perhaps the better claim, Because it was grassy and wanted wear; Though as for that the passing there Had worn them really about the same, And both that morning equally lay In leaves no step had trodden black. Oh, I kept the first for another day! Yet knowing how way leads on to way, I doubted if I should ever come back. I shall be telling this with a sigh Somewhere ages and ages hence: Two roads diverged in a wood, and I— I took the one less traveled by, And that has made all the difference.

The apparent simplicity of the poem is deceptive, and millions of readers have misinterpreted it.

The key to the poem is the couplet:

Yet knowing how way leads on to way, I doubted if I should ever come back.

We have no way of knowing if the decisions we make in life are for the better, because we have no way of knowing how our lives would have turned out if we’d taken the other path.

What should I study, what occupation should I pursue, in what state should I live, what sort of partner should I choose, how many kids should I have? With each choice you make, your way leads on to way, and you can’t undo it, go back and try the other path, and compare the two outcomes. The final couplet ends with the platitude “And that has made all the difference.” This was Frost’s subtle and ironic expression of how we rationalize the decisions we’ve made.

So it is with the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign. Unless there is a tight temporal association, hundreds of thousands of people who received the shots and who develop strange and unexpected illnesses have no surefire means of knowing if they would have avoided these illnesses if they had avoided the shots.

In 2020-2021, when I observed weirdo monopolists like Bill Gates pushing the new mRNA vaccine—and the bizarre religiosity with which the program was embraced—I got the overwhelming impression that our “scientific-technological elite” (as Eisenhower called it) was suffering from severe hubris.

This hubris compelled them to intervene in the complex system of the human body about which they possessed limited understanding. Thus, I feared that all kinds of strange and unexpected ills would likely result from their dangerous experiment on all of humanity.

I also got the overwhelming impression that the fanatical pursuit of vaccination for EVERYONE was so that these Luciferian ghouls could eliminate the existence of a large control group of unvaccinated people. They understood that a large control group would make it significantly harder for them to obscure the true result of their experiment.

I recently had a conversation with an Alzheimer’s researcher who devotes much of her intellectual labor to studying brain scans that show the progression of brain damage. She submitted an application to her major medical center to perform a study in which she cross-referenced each patient’s brain scans and cognitive test results since 2021 with their COVID-19 vaccine records to see if there is a correlation between receiving the shots and the acceleration of disease progression.

Her study proposal was rejected. No way Jose would a major hospital system want to reveal such a correlation. Better to leave humanity NOT knowing if, in the matter of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, they made the wrong choice.

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