FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Aegean's avatar
Aegean
1h

This says it all: "This hubris compelled them to intervene in the complex system of the human body about which they possessed limited understanding."

Great essay!

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Flash Gordon's avatar
Flash Gordon
1h

People have to learn to do three things: Tell doctors no (stop trusting them), learn to self-medicate and learn to accept that suffering and death are a natural part of life. It is the fear of death that drives so many people into the arms of these waiting monsters.

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