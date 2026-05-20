FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Mike Bond's avatar
Mike Bond
2h

Thank you for posting this beautiful piece of music and Schubert's sad story.

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Taming the Wolf Institute's avatar
Taming the Wolf Institute
2h

The ubiquitous nature of the beautiful sadness of love found and love lost, love kindled and love extinguished, makes me wonder if we are not trapped in a never-ending series of lifetimes in which our inclinations to love are the glue that keeps us mired in a forlorn state. Are we drawn to rebirth, over and over, in an endless attempt to perfect the movement of our heart toward that which is beautiful and endearing but never attainable. Do we suffer a lust that keeps us attached to the pursuit of perfect human union, even though it portends suffering and sadness? Is heaven merely the cessation of our foolhardy passions, a state where we know love without the chase, without the attachment, without the drama? Until we find such perfect love, are we lured over and over into the human drama, the beautiful sadness of romance.

Over a period of years I worked frequently with a French director who was, quite simply, a wild man. My calm control on a number of occasions moved us through choppy waters. We were never far from being at each other's throats, and on occasion the tension broke into screaming matches (his screaming and literally kicking) that were nonetheless celebrated by the french. A different demeanor was the norm. On our last outing at a location by the Pacific Ocean, after the shoot was completed, he walked out of the parking lot and then walked back, slowly, a profound look of Eureka in his eyes. "I've finally figured you out. You are a romantic!" Pleased with his new understanding he turned and walked away. I stood there, amused but a bit befuddled. I had just been called a romantic by a frenchman, and it was not entirely a compliment. I wonder if that is what St. Peter at the gates will say, "Ah, the romantic. That is what took you so long on getting here."

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