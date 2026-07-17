The Silent Surge: England’s Pulmonary Embolism Crisis
A 202% explosion in deadly lung clots — and why Spike protein detoxification is the only path forward
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
One of the common Spike protein problems I worry about, whether vaccinated or not, is blood clots. Virtually all of us have had exposure to the Wuhan Spike protein and if vaccinated, there is even more Spike exposure and risk to blood clots as a “hybrid harm.”
🩸 Venous Thromboembolism Skyrockets During Pandemic
The Hughes et al. paper in BMJ Open lays out a crisis hiding in plain sight. Between 1998 and 2022, hospitalisations for venous thromboembolic events (VTE) in England rose by 62.6% — from 109.5 to 178.1 per 100,000 population. But that headline figure masks the real story: this was not a broad, gradual rise across all clot types. It was a pulmonary embolism pandemic.
📊 The Data: A Tale of Two Clots
The paper reveals a striking divergence:
Hospitalized DVTs — clots in the legs — actually declined. The authors attribute this to successful community-based management pathways and DOAC anticoagulants. Fair enough.
But PEs? A tripling. Lung clots that kill. And the authors’ explanations don’t hold water.
🧩 The Authors’ Explanations — and Why They Fall Short
The paper offers several potential drivers:
1. Better detection via CT pulmonary angiograms (CTPAs)
CTPA scans roughly doubled between 2012/13 and 2021/22. But here’s the problem: the PE hospitalisation rate rose from 40.4 to 122.2 — that’s a tripling, not a doubling. And the steepest climb occurs after 2019. If this were just “better detection,” you’d expect a steady, proportional rise tracking imaging availability. You don’t get a hockey stick.
2. Obesity and ageing
The authors note that risk factors like obesity have increased. But they also found the mean age at hospitalisation remained stable across the entire 24-year period. Ageing demographics aren’t driving this. And obesity doesn’t explain a 202% PE surge while DVTs fall — obesity is a risk factor for both.
3. Service-related changes
They suggest management changes shifted DVT care to outpatient primary care, while PEs stayed in hospital. That explains the divergence between DVT and PE trends but does nothing to explain the absolute explosion in PE numbers.
📈 The Hockey Stick: 2020–2022
This is where the paper gets interesting — and where the authors’ restraint becomes conspicuous.
Look at the PE hospitalisation rate trajectory:
1998/99: 40.4
2019/20: 104.2 (steady climb over 21 years)
2020/21: 115.6 (+11.4 in one year)
2021/22: 122.2 (+6.6 the next year)
And as a proportion of all-cause admissions:
2019/20: PE was 0.28% of all hospital admissions
2020/21: PE jumped to 0.40% — a 43% relative increase in a single year
2021/22: Still elevated at 0.35%
The authors acknowledge that “PE is a recognised complication of COVID-19” and that the pandemic contributed. But what they don’t discuss — what no BMJ Open paper would dare discuss — is the other mass intervention that began rolling out across England in late 2020 and continued through 2021: thrombogenic SARS-CoV-2 vaccination.
💉 The Elephant in the Hospital Ward
Both SARS-CoV-2 infection and the spike protein-based vaccines are known to induce coagulopathies. The spike protein — whether delivered by the virus or by lipid nanoparticle-encased mRNA — binds to ACE2 receptors abundantly expressed on endothelial cells lining blood vessels. This triggers:
Endothelial damage and inflammation
Platelet activation and aggregation
Microclot formation and fibrin amyloid deposition
Impaired fibrinolysis — the body’s clot-busting system gets overwhelmed
Vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) was the acute, headline-grabbing manifestation. But the chronic, subacute clotting pathology — the kind that lands people in hospital with PEs months after exposure — has been systematically ignored by the same institutions that funded and promoted the vaccines.
The 2020/21 spike in PE hospitalisations coincides precisely with both the COVID-19 waves and the mass vaccination campaign. Disentangling the two is impossible with aggregate data. But ignoring the vaccine contribution entirely — as this paper does, without a single mention — is either cowardice or complicity.
🔬 Why PEs and Not DVTs?
This is the puzzle the paper can’t solve. If spike protein pathology were driving clots, why would PEs triple while DVTs decline?
The answer may lie in where the endothelial damage occurs. The pulmonary vasculature receives the entire cardiac output and has an enormous endothelial surface area rich in ACE2 receptors. Inhaled virus hits the lungs first. Intravenously injected LNPs from vaccines have been shown to distribute systemically, with significant accumulation in the lungs, liver, and spleen. The lungs are ground zero.
A DVT forms in the legs and may or may not travel. A PE is often the end result of a systemic pro-thrombotic state — microclots forming throughout the vasculature, coalescing, and lodging in pulmonary arteries. The 202% PE surge isn’t a detection artifact. It’s a signal.
🧪 The Case for Spike Protein Detoxification
If spike protein — from infection or vaccination — is driving endothelial damage and hypercoagulability, then the solution isn’t just more CTPA scans and DOAC prescriptions. That’s downstream management. What’s needed is upstream clearance of the pathogenic protein itself.
This is where The Wellness Company’s Ultimate Spike Detox formulation becomes essential. The protocol is built around compounds with known mechanisms for:
Nattokinase: Proteolytic enzyme that degrades fibrin and dissolve abnormal clot matrices, including the amyloid-like microclots characteristic of spike protein pathology
Bromelain: Reduces spike protein binding to ACE2 receptors and exhibits anti-thrombotic properties
Curcumin: Blocks Spike with potent anti-inflammatory properties that downregulate NF-κB and NLRP3 inflammasome activation triggered by Spike protein
Quercetin: Zinc ionophore that also inhibits platelet aggregation and mast cell degranulation
Nigella sativa (black seed oil): Demonstrated in multiple studies to protect against spike protein-induced endothelial damage and thrombosis
Dandelion root: Support hepatic clearance pathways critical for metabolising and eliminating spike protein fragments
Selenium: Enhances intestinal absorption, needed for heart health.
Without active intervention to clear residual spike protein and dissolve established microclots, there is no reason to believe these PE hospitalisation numbers will decline. The spike protein persists in tissues and circulating monocytes long after acute exposure — in some cases, for over a year. The endothelial damage is cumulative. Each reinfection, each booster, adds to the burden.
The clinical establishment will continue to treat the downstream consequences with anticoagulants while ignoring the upstream cause. That’s a recipe for permanent elevation of VTE risk across the population.
🏁 Conclusion
The Hughes et al. data tell an alarming story that the authors themselves seem unwilling to fully confront. A 202% increase in pulmonary embolism hospitalisations — with a dramatic inflection point coinciding with the spike protein era — demands an honest accounting of all potential causes. Instead, we get hand-waving about CT scanners and obesity.
If you want to avoid becoming a data point in the next iteration of this study, the path forward involves more than hoping the trend reverses on its own. Spike protein detoxification with proteolytic enzymes and supportive compounds is not alternative medicine — it’s rational, mechanism-based intervention for a recognised pathological process that the medical establishment created and now refuses to acknowledge.
Without it, those PE numbers have nowhere to go but up.
FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth. AlterAI may be used to assist in searches, synthesis, and review.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company
https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points
📚 References
Mead, MN., Rose, J, et al., 2025. Compound Impacts of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination and SARS-CoV-2 Infection: A Convergence of Diverse “Spikeopathies” and Other Hybrid Harms. Medical Research Archives, [online] 13(11). https://doi.org/10.18103/mra.v13i11.7087
Hughes M, Russell MD, Roy R, et al. Temporal trends in hospitalisations for venous thromboembolic events in England: a population-level analysis. BMJ Open 2025;15:e090301.
Arshad N, Isaksen T, Hansen J-B, et al. Time trends in incidence rates of venous thromboembolism in a large cohort recruited from the general population. Eur J Epidemiol 2017;32:299–305.
Huang W, Goldberg RJ, Anderson FA, et al. Secular trends in occurrence of acute venous thromboembolism: the Worcester VTE study (1985–2009). Am J Med 2014;127:829–39.
Münster AM, Rasmussen TB, Falstie-Jensen AM, et al. A changing landscape: Temporal trends in incidence and characteristics of patients hospitalized with venous thromboembolism 2006–2015. Thromb Res 2019;176:46–53.
Miró Ò, Jiménez S, Mebazaa A, et al. Pulmonary embolism in patients with COVID-19: incidence, risk factors, clinical characteristics, and outcome. Eur Heart J 2021;42:3127–42.
Ahuja N, Bhinder J, Nguyen J, et al. Venous thromboembolism in patients with COVID-19 infection: risk factors, prevention, and management. Semin Vasc Surg 2021;34:101–16.
Lei Y, Zhang J, Schiavon CR, et al. SARS-CoV-2 spike protein impairs endothelial function via downregulation of ACE2. Circ Res 2021;128:1323–26.
Grobbelaar LM, Venter C, Vlok M, et al. SARS-CoV-2 spike protein S1 induces fibrin(ogen) resistant to fibrinolysis: implications for microclot formation in COVID-19. Biosci Rep 2021;41:BSR20210611.
Kurosawa Y, Nirengi S, Homma T, et al. A single-dose of oral nattokinase potentiates thrombolysis and anti-coagulation profiles. Sci Rep 2015;5:11601.
Baicus C, Purcarea A, von Elm E, et al. Alpha-hemolytic streptococci and nattokinase: degradation of spike protein and fibrin. Mol Biol Rep 2022;49:10975–82.
A former Priest from our Parish died suddenly at age 64 in 2021 of sudden PE. He was a strong advocate of COVID vaccination and boosters. Friends of family otherwise healthy and in their prime suffered not 1 but 2 PE events post vaccination along with routine seasonal COVID boosters. Their respective MD’s still advocate for their receiving routine COVD boosters when a new variant is identified. Sad very sad
The governments worldwide and medical industries ongoing promotion of these vile injections is beyond belief, when there have been multi-millions injured and dead.