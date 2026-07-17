FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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RN retired's avatar
RN retired
3h

A former Priest from our Parish died suddenly at age 64 in 2021 of sudden PE. He was a strong advocate of COVID vaccination and boosters. Friends of family otherwise healthy and in their prime suffered not 1 but 2 PE events post vaccination along with routine seasonal COVID boosters. Their respective MD’s still advocate for their receiving routine COVD boosters when a new variant is identified. Sad very sad

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
2h

The governments worldwide and medical industries ongoing promotion of these vile injections is beyond belief, when there have been multi-millions injured and dead.

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