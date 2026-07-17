By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

One of the common Spike protein problems I worry about, whether vaccinated or not, is blood clots. Virtually all of us have had exposure to the Wuhan Spike protein and if vaccinated, there is even more Spike exposure and risk to blood clots as a “hybrid harm.”

Mead, MN., Rose, J, et al., 2025. Compound Impacts of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination and SARS-CoV-2 Infection: A Convergence of Diverse “Spikeopathies” and Other Hybrid Harms. Medical Research Archives, [online] 13(11). https://doi.org/10.18103/mra.v13i11.7087

🩸 Venous Thromboembolism Skyrockets During Pandemic

The Hughes et al. paper in BMJ Open lays out a crisis hiding in plain sight. Between 1998 and 2022, hospitalisations for venous thromboembolic events (VTE) in England rose by 62.6% — from 109.5 to 178.1 per 100,000 population. But that headline figure masks the real story: this was not a broad, gradual rise across all clot types. It was a pulmonary embolism pandemic.

Hughes M, Russell MD, Roy R, Mehta D, Norton S, Atzeni F, Galloway JB. Temporal trends in hospitalisations for venous thromboembolic events in England: a population-level analysis. BMJ Open. 2025 Mar 29;15(3):e090301. doi: 10.1136/bmjopen-2024-090301. PMID: 40157730; PMCID: PMC11956333.

📊 The Data: A Tale of Two Clots

The paper reveals a striking divergence:

Hospitalized DVTs — clots in the legs — actually declined. The authors attribute this to successful community-based management pathways and DOAC anticoagulants. Fair enough.

But PEs? A tripling. Lung clots that kill. And the authors’ explanations don’t hold water.

🧩 The Authors’ Explanations — and Why They Fall Short

The paper offers several potential drivers:

1. Better detection via CT pulmonary angiograms (CTPAs)

CTPA scans roughly doubled between 2012/13 and 2021/22. But here’s the problem: the PE hospitalisation rate rose from 40.4 to 122.2 — that’s a tripling, not a doubling. And the steepest climb occurs after 2019. If this were just “better detection,” you’d expect a steady, proportional rise tracking imaging availability. You don’t get a hockey stick.

2. Obesity and ageing

The authors note that risk factors like obesity have increased. But they also found the mean age at hospitalisation remained stable across the entire 24-year period. Ageing demographics aren’t driving this. And obesity doesn’t explain a 202% PE surge while DVTs fall — obesity is a risk factor for both.

3. Service-related changes

They suggest management changes shifted DVT care to outpatient primary care, while PEs stayed in hospital. That explains the divergence between DVT and PE trends but does nothing to explain the absolute explosion in PE numbers.

📈 The Hockey Stick: 2020–2022

This is where the paper gets interesting — and where the authors’ restraint becomes conspicuous.

Look at the PE hospitalisation rate trajectory:

1998/99: 40.4

2019/20: 104.2 (steady climb over 21 years)

2020/21: 115.6 (+11.4 in one year)

2021/22: 122.2 (+6.6 the next year)

And as a proportion of all-cause admissions:

2019/20: PE was 0.28% of all hospital admissions

2020/21: PE jumped to 0.40% — a 43% relative increase in a single year

2021/22: Still elevated at 0.35%

The authors acknowledge that “PE is a recognised complication of COVID-19” and that the pandemic contributed. But what they don’t discuss — what no BMJ Open paper would dare discuss — is the other mass intervention that began rolling out across England in late 2020 and continued through 2021: thrombogenic SARS-CoV-2 vaccination.

💉 The Elephant in the Hospital Ward

Both SARS-CoV-2 infection and the spike protein-based vaccines are known to induce coagulopathies. The spike protein — whether delivered by the virus or by lipid nanoparticle-encased mRNA — binds to ACE2 receptors abundantly expressed on endothelial cells lining blood vessels. This triggers:

Endothelial damage and inflammation

Platelet activation and aggregation

Microclot formation and fibrin amyloid deposition

Impaired fibrinolysis — the body’s clot-busting system gets overwhelmed

Vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) was the acute, headline-grabbing manifestation. But the chronic, subacute clotting pathology — the kind that lands people in hospital with PEs months after exposure — has been systematically ignored by the same institutions that funded and promoted the vaccines.

The 2020/21 spike in PE hospitalisations coincides precisely with both the COVID-19 waves and the mass vaccination campaign. Disentangling the two is impossible with aggregate data. But ignoring the vaccine contribution entirely — as this paper does, without a single mention — is either cowardice or complicity.

🔬 Why PEs and Not DVTs?

This is the puzzle the paper can’t solve. If spike protein pathology were driving clots, why would PEs triple while DVTs decline?

The answer may lie in where the endothelial damage occurs. The pulmonary vasculature receives the entire cardiac output and has an enormous endothelial surface area rich in ACE2 receptors. Inhaled virus hits the lungs first. Intravenously injected LNPs from vaccines have been shown to distribute systemically, with significant accumulation in the lungs, liver, and spleen. The lungs are ground zero.

A DVT forms in the legs and may or may not travel. A PE is often the end result of a systemic pro-thrombotic state — microclots forming throughout the vasculature, coalescing, and lodging in pulmonary arteries. The 202% PE surge isn’t a detection artifact. It’s a signal.

🧪 The Case for Spike Protein Detoxification

If spike protein — from infection or vaccination — is driving endothelial damage and hypercoagulability, then the solution isn’t just more CTPA scans and DOAC prescriptions. That’s downstream management. What’s needed is upstream clearance of the pathogenic protein itself.

This is where The Wellness Company’s Ultimate Spike Detox formulation becomes essential. The protocol is built around compounds with known mechanisms for:

Nattokinase: Proteolytic enzyme that degrades fibrin and dissolve abnormal clot matrices, including the amyloid-like microclots characteristic of spike protein pathology

Bromelain: Reduces spike protein binding to ACE2 receptors and exhibits anti-thrombotic properties

Curcumin: Blocks Spike with potent anti-inflammatory properties that downregulate NF-κB and NLRP3 inflammasome activation triggered by Spike protein

Quercetin: Zinc ionophore that also inhibits platelet aggregation and mast cell degranulation

Nigella sativa (black seed oil): Demonstrated in multiple studies to protect against spike protein-induced endothelial damage and thrombosis

Dandelion root: Support hepatic clearance pathways critical for metabolising and eliminating spike protein fragments

Selenium: Enhances intestinal absorption, needed for heart health.

Without active intervention to clear residual spike protein and dissolve established microclots, there is no reason to believe these PE hospitalisation numbers will decline. The spike protein persists in tissues and circulating monocytes long after acute exposure — in some cases, for over a year. The endothelial damage is cumulative. Each reinfection, each booster, adds to the burden.

The clinical establishment will continue to treat the downstream consequences with anticoagulants while ignoring the upstream cause. That’s a recipe for permanent elevation of VTE risk across the population.

🏁 Conclusion

The Hughes et al. data tell an alarming story that the authors themselves seem unwilling to fully confront. A 202% increase in pulmonary embolism hospitalisations — with a dramatic inflection point coinciding with the spike protein era — demands an honest accounting of all potential causes. Instead, we get hand-waving about CT scanners and obesity.

If you want to avoid becoming a data point in the next iteration of this study, the path forward involves more than hoping the trend reverses on its own. Spike protein detoxification with proteolytic enzymes and supportive compounds is not alternative medicine — it’s rational, mechanism-based intervention for a recognised pathological process that the medical establishment created and now refuses to acknowledge.

Without it, those PE numbers have nowhere to go but up.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points

📚 References