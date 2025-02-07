For decades it has been understood in foreign policy circles that USAID is a CIA front organization that is involved in all kinds of unsupervised machinations all over the world. A 2014 report in Foreign Policy magazine presented a good overview of this reality.

With Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) opening up USAID’s books to scrutiny, the scope of the agency’s allocation of billions of taxpayer money to all manner of dodgy recipients all over the world is coming to light. Especially shocking has been the revelation that millions of USAID—i.e., CIA directed money flowed to U.S. media outfits such as Politico, Bloomberg, and the New York Times.

Just for kicks this morning, I checked the New York Times coverage of this story and beheld what I am calling the Spin of the Century. In a series of reports and updates, the Times is spinning the story as Big Bad Trump depriving the poor and needy of U.S. charity, as evidenced by the photo illustration below from the the paper’s most recent update.

Naturally none of the reporting mentions that the New York Times received $2 million in USAID funds through “U.S. government subscriptions”in the year 2024 alone. This was revealed in a TIME magazine report:

The New York Times said it earned less than $2 million last year through government subscriptions, which are offered at a discounted rate. Through one arrangement, the Times gives access to more than 1 million active and retired military members and their families.

Only $2 million in one year!

Keep up the damage control boys! At least your low-information zombie readers will believe it.

Share