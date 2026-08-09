FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
13hEdited

I've done four marathons...two on 90 degree days. I carried fruit with me in a pack and ate lots of fruit afterward, and had no problems. During one of the marathons, I took some of the water offered and experienced cramps in my legs. Almost so bad for awhile that I didn't know, if I could continue. I did finish.

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Vicki's avatar
Vicki
5h

Hello Dr. McCullough - Tommy's Podcast - big fans of you and Dr. Hulscher.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8C4ngtte7qo

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