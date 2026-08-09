By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I just finished a long work-out in the Texas summer heat. Sometimes I think the lonestar state is somehow closer to the sun. I want to let you know what I do for hydration.

🌊 Summer Hydration Should Match Salt and Water Losses

Summer training demands a hydration strategy that matches the intensity. You’re not just replacing water — you’re replenishing what the heat strips away. Most people get this wrong by treating all hydration as interchangeable. It’s not.

Here’s the two-part system that actually works.

💧 Post-Workout: XE Fountain

You just finished a session in 95-degree heat. Your electrolytes are depleted, your mitochondria are stressed, and chugging plain water is like putting a band-aid on a bullet wound.

XE Fountain is built for this exact window. The rapid-absorption formula hits your system when it’s most receptive — immediately after exertion. Think of it as opening the floodgates while your cells are still screaming for replenishment. It’s not about “drinking more water.” It’s about what that water carries into your cells and how fast it gets there.

The key is timing: within 30 minutes of your last set. That’s the metabolic sweet spot where uptake efficiency peaks. Miss it and you’re playing catch-up all day.

🌙 Pre-Sleep: BT Fountain

Nighttime hydration is the piece almost everyone neglects — and it’s where the real recovery magic happens.

BT Fountain is formulated for the parasympathetic shift. When your nervous system transitions into rest-and-repair mode, the nutrient demands change. This isn’t about rapid absorption anymore — it’s about sustained, slow-release support through the full sleep cycle. Growth hormone pulses during deep sleep depend on proper mineral balance. Cellular repair mechanisms run on hydration status.

Taking BT Fountain 30–45 minutes before bed gives your body the substrate it needs to actually rebuild while you sleep, rather than waking up dehydrated and catabolic.

🧬 Why the Stack Works

Separating these two formulas by time of day isn’t marketing — it’s physiology. Your body runs on fundamentally different operating systems during wakefulness and sleep. Morning hydration needs speed and electrolyte replenishment. Nighttime needs sustained mineral support and nervous system calming.

Together, the XE + BT stack covers the full circadian hydration cycle. You train hard, you recover deeper, and you wake up actually ready for the next session instead of dragging yourself out of a deficit.

Try the stack for two weeks this summer. The difference between guessing at hydration and dialing it in precisely is the difference between surviving the heat and thriving in it.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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