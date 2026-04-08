FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Humlem's avatar
Humlem
2h

With my deepest respect as a long-time follower, I have recently started to feel that Focal Points has lost its way and is beginning to lose its value and credibility as a result. Please forgive my saying so, but I pray you will receive this honest feedback as “faithful wounds from a friend.”

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sandy's avatar
sandy
2h

2 weeks to flatten the curve, 5 weeks to flatten Iran's nuclear ambitions.

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