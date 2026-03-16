The following clip piqued my curiosity.

The video prompted me to find an image of the gift.

Weinstein points out that the pager is an allusion to the September 2024 Israeli operation in Lebanon, in which pagers rigged with explosives killed or injured thousands of Hezbollah members.

It seems to me that the gift is laden with not only ambiguity, but outright contradictions.

—The pager conveys the message “page me when you are in urgent need”—symbolism emphasized by the message PRESS WITH BOTH hands, but this contradicts that allusion to the explosive pagers—i.e., will blow both hands off.

—The cross section of what appears to be olive wood suggests peace, longevity, stability and the “Tree of Life” motif of vitality and wisdom. In the Bible, 1 Kings 6 states that doors to the inner sanctuary (Holy of Holies) of the Temple were made of olive wood, but how does one reconcile holiness with explosive violence?

—The gold casing symbolizes wealth and prestige—ideas dear to Donald Trump’s heart—but again, the explosive packed inside will blow wealth and prestige apart.

—The inscription expresses the convention of a diplomatic gift, but the allusion to the explosive pager suggests it is not an instrument of diplomacy, but of war.

I share Dr. Weinstein’s perception that there is something very unsettling and ominous about this gift. It reminds me of the Italian mafia practice of sending a “regalo inaspettato”—that is, “unexpected gift”—symbolizing that the recipient finds himself in a place of debt and submission. It also symbolizes that a mafioso is extending his influence into the recipient’s territory, supplanting its state authority with his personal power.

To be sure, Netanyahu is an old soldier, so one could interpret the gift as being in the same vein as the Sterling arms company (of Alberta) sending Winston Churchill the gift of a 9mm Sterling-Patchett submachine gun in 1953, which featured a silver plaque with his "We Shall Fight on the Beaches" speech.

What do you think the gift symbolizes? Let me know in the comments.

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