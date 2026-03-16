FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Wahkeena Sitka's avatar
Wahkeena Sitka
1h

The golden pager was very clearly a threat. This should have been obvious to everybody on day one. It's clear to me that Netanyahu wants Trump to know that He can take him out at any time. This is really a message of having Trump in a noose and forcing compliance and submission....

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
1h

It was a rub-his-face-in-it warning to Trump to comply or be taken out.

Was that not obvious to everybody?

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