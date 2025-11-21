In September 2023, I posted a report about an American transgendered woman named Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, who proclaimed:

Next week, the teeth of the Russian devils will gnash ever harder, and their rabid mouths will foam in uncontrollable frenzy as the world will see a favorite Kremlin propagandist pay for their crimes. This puppet of Putin is only the first. Russia's war criminal propagandists will all be hunted down and justice will be served.

Ashton-Cirillo expressed two of the four articles of faith that I have characterized as Unholy Quadripartitus of Piffle.

1). COVID-19 vaccines are saving mankind. Anyone who questions the safety and efficacy of the vaccines is guilty of heresy.

2). The U.S. proxy war in Ukraine is a sacred mission and no negotiated settlement with Russia shall be countenanced. Anyone who criticizes the Ukrainian and U.S. governments, and any attempt to understand the war from the Russian point of view, is guilty of heresy.

3). Human induced climate change will soon destroy the earth if trillions aren’t spent to overhaul our entire energy policy. Anyone who questions this proposition is guilty of heresy.

4). The concept of biological sex is a mere “construct.” Skilled surgeons and endocrinologists can transform a boy into a girl or vice versa. Anyone who questions this assertion is guilty of heresy.

As I pointed out in 2023, the Unholy Quadripartitus of Piffle is not a tenable doctrine. The fervent enthusiasm for this doctrine in recent years is on the same intellectual level as a child making a spooky mask out of Play-Doh.

The world of reasonable adults is waking up to the following obvious facts:

1). The COVID-19 vaccines are a dangerous fraud.

2). Zelensky and his cronies are a bunch of crooks.

3). The Cult of Climate Change is a grift to further enrich the billionaire class while abusing men and women who work for a living.

4). “Gender affirming care” is a Bluebeard’s Castle of psychopathic perverts preying on the emotional instability of adolescents.

As reason returns, the High Priests of the Unholy Quadripartitus of Piffle will be swept into the dustbin of history.

