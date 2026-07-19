FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dennis's avatar
dennis
11h

This bill should be viewed as an act of treason and all who support it should be identified and publicized.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Baaaaa's avatar
Baaaaa
11h

Israel started the current war with Iran??? WTF? Iran sponsors (pays for) Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza and the Hooties in Hootiland. They are all paid to attack Israel, and have attacked Israel on behest of Iran, and are funded and weaponized by Iran to do it... also, Iran fired many ballistic missiles at israel, some few hit, one destroyed the Wiseman Institute.

So, please get your facts straight.

There is enough bullshit in the world, I police my timeline carefully, and I will block this substack if this continues...

Reply
Share
93 replies
163 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture