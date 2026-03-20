The Vaccine Mafia & Religion
An interview with Livio Sanchez at the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation
Dear Substack Readers,
Please check out my recent interview about the Vaccine Mafia & Religion with Livio Sanchez at the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation and share the link with your friends.
One thing John and I continue to agree on…I’m not a fanatical history buff but 47 years in critical care medicine and surgery is an eye opening career. I trust no doctor and verify any opinion and treatment I don’t already understand…which is few. Vaccines are a cult or religion for the most part. Hep B on the first day alive is absolutely insane. I got the second one made in the mid-80’s because I questioned the efficacy and safety of attenuated versus killed virus…I’ll take the killed thank you and did. Made sense, I was in daily contact with patients blood in a cardiac OR. I maintain an adequate anti-body level today, no issues.
Where's Fauci??? Scarf lady??? Shouldn't they be behind bars by now?