FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Nasty1's avatar
Nasty1
24m

One thing John and I continue to agree on…I’m not a fanatical history buff but 47 years in critical care medicine and surgery is an eye opening career. I trust no doctor and verify any opinion and treatment I don’t already understand…which is few. Vaccines are a cult or religion for the most part. Hep B on the first day alive is absolutely insane. I got the second one made in the mid-80’s because I questioned the efficacy and safety of attenuated versus killed virus…I’ll take the killed thank you and did. Made sense, I was in daily contact with patients blood in a cardiac OR. I maintain an adequate anti-body level today, no issues.

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libgurl's avatar
libgurl
2h

Where's Fauci??? Scarf lady??? Shouldn't they be behind bars by now?

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