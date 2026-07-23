FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Bruce Cain's avatar
Bruce Cain
11m

I continue to support our intervention into Iran for 3 reasons.

* They now have ballistic missiles that can hit withing the EU

* The can't be allowed nuclear capabilities

* We have to stop the terrorism of the Iranian proxies: Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthies.

And there is an important 4th reason: We must stop further threat from Iran by overthrowing the Islamic State. We need to get far more aggressive, perhaps hitting Carg Island.

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I highly recommend the teaching of the Golden Rule in all of our Public Schools. I think the impact would be both positive and transformative.

Teaching the Golden Rule should be part of every school curriculum

The Golden Rule Vs the 10 Commandments in Public Schools

https://brucecain.substack.com/p/teaching-the-golden-rule-should-be

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Stephen Joncus's avatar
Stephen Joncus
17m

History will prove you wrong about the war in Iran.

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