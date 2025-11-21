Old friends sometimes ask me why I have become “cynical” about U.S. government institutions. They wonder if my distrust of the men and women who run these institutions may be overblown.

My trust had been eroding for years, but the Biden administration seemed to do everything it could to accelerate my loss of faith by staffing senior positions with dubious people.

One of them was Demetre Daskalakis. According to his Wikipedia page:

At the CDC, he was director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD) and was previously director of the Division of HIV Prevention at the National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention. During the administration of Joe Biden, he was appointed deputy coordinator of the White House’s mpox response to the 2022–2023 outbreak of the disease.

Yesterday, in response to CDC Recognizes Studies Supporting Link Between Childhood Vaccines and Autism, the Washington Post published a feeble report headlined CDC in turmoil after agency backpedals on rejecting vaccines-autism link with the usual orthodox twaddle about vaccines and autism.

Most remarkable was the reporter’s decision to consult Dr. Daskalakis, who remarked:

The revisions show that the “CDC cannot currently be trusted as a scientific voice,” said Demetre Daskalakis, who formerly led the agency’s center responsible for respiratory viruses and immunizations. He was one of three senior leaders who resigned in August because of what they said was the politicization of science at the agency. “The weaponization of the CDC voice by validating false claims on official websites confirms what we have been saying,” he said.

When it comes to the wellbeing of their children, I wonder how many parents out there would trust the judgement and worldview of Dr. Daskalakis (see photos below).

Share