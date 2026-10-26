FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Teresa Barnes-Matych's avatar
Teresa Barnes-Matych
16m

The “leadership” pushing for this war will have to abandon their earlier messaging that this was an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russia and start telling the truth about the security risk President Putin has been dealing with since at least 2014 and the Maidan Coup. He has been More than patient with Zelensky, the CIA, MI6, NATO and the West. What a tragic waste of lives and resources.

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Philanthropy Poketwanus's avatar
Philanthropy Poketwanus
20m

NATO/NAFTA New World Commies? Maniacs. Possessed. Satan.

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