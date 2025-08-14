FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Jomico
I feel the same perplexing thoughts.. out of the entire populace of medically trained brainiacs .. totalling above 1,000,000 we have just a dozen or so high calibre doctors shouting from the rooftops.. these people were ridiculed and lambasted by the medical licensing board who have yet to face the harsh consequences of allowing such harm en masse.

First do no harm replaced by oh shut up and take the damn shot!

List three members of my immediate family because they followed this flawed and dangerous science…I only hope humanity has learned a lesson about this atrocity .. I will never forgive ..nor forget.

Carolyn
1h

Thank you John, you did an excellent job (as Always) expressing what we are all feeling.

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
