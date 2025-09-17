FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
1h

I love the use of the phrase “theatricality” because that’s what we’re seeing.

The question is, who’s directing this plot: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-charlie-kirk-assassination-when

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Andy Barnes's avatar
Andy Barnes
40m

I think the trouble with this type of speculation, while valid, is that it encourages more of the click bait garbage like 'he wasn't really assassinated' or 'Netanyahu was behind it'.

If Tyler Robinson is after fame then I doubt if he will be around very long to experience it as he will almost certainly face the death penalty; or maybe he has an unconscious death wish...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture