By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

People are grappling with how to interpret one major tech outage after another. Former Soros fund manager and our current Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent didn't make Americans feel better.

The Treasury Secretary of the United States looked into a camera on Face the Nation and said the following sentence out loud: “I think the American people should think of it as a vaccine. Your arm may hurt, you may feel a little bad the next day, but it increases your long-term immunity and resiliency.”