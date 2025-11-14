Tucker Carlson has acquired and authenticated a large cache of documentation revealing the online activity of alleged, would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks. Note that the FBI has always maintained that Crooks did NOT have a significant online footprint.

The online activity revealed by Carlson is perfectly consistent with the suspicion I raised in a post last December titled Textbook Case of FBI Grooming a Troubled Young Man to Commit Violent Crime.

Carlson’s exposé presents a stunning pattern of FBI lying, concealment, and deception. Especially suspicious is Crooks’s correspondence with an online persona named “Willy Tepes” who encourages him to commit acts of violence. Crooks’s identifiable online activity ended shortly after he began corresponding with “Willy Tepes.”

Note that the surname “Tepes” means “Impaler” (Țepeș, from țepuș, which means “stake” or “spit”in Romanian) and was the nickname given to Vlad III (Vlad Dracula)—a 15th century ruler of Wallachia (region in Romania) who was infamous for impaling his enemies and was the inspiration for the fictional vampire, Count Dracula.

I wonder if “Willy Tepes” was an FBI groomer, like the groomers I wrote about in my essay last December.

The revelations presented in Carlson’s exposé are further evidence that the FBI cannot be trusted to tell the American people the truth about matters of vital public interest.

They also raise the suspicion that President Trump might have agreed to some kind of Faustian bargain with a powerful person or agency to cease his own inquiry into the reality of Thomas Matthew Crooks and associates. I write this because it’s hard for me to understand why—after his election—President Trump didn’t absolutely insist on getting to the bottom of this matter and revealing it to his voters.

The only other possibility that I can think of is that Pam Bondi and Kash Patel have been concealing the truth of the matter from President Trump.

Share