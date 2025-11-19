In Genesis, Abraham negotiates with God to spare Sodom and Gomorrah if a certain number of righteous people could be found within them. The negotiation, recorded in Genesis 18, begins with Abraham asking if God would spare the city for 50 righteous people. God agrees, and Abraham continues to lower the number to 45, 40, 30, 20, and finally 10. God agrees to spare the city for the sake of 10 righteous people, but even this small number cannot be found in the cities so completely given to wickedness. And so, God annihilates Sodom and Gomorrah.

I often think of this story of “a few good men” when reviewing the career of Thomas Massie, U.S. Representative from Kentucky. Since the pandemic, he has been perfectly outstanding in Washington in always standing on the side of truth instead of falsehood, principle instead of expediency, and morality instead of power.

If this Republic survives, he will someday be regarded as one of its greatest heroes. President Trump irrevocably besmirched himself and his legacy by attacking Massie because the Congressman from Kentucky has dedicated himself to the release of the Epstein files.

President Trump and others who wish to eliminate Massie from politics should remember Abraham’s negotiation with God to spare Sodom and Gomorrah. The destruction of these cities should be interpreted as an archetypal reckoning for people who think they can do whatever in hell they want and always get away with it.

Life is often full of ambiguity, but this nation currently finds itself at a moment when the line between good and evil has never been clearer. Everyone in the public forum had better join us on the right side of it or they will soon suffer an ignominious fate.

Share