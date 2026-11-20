By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Fall is officially here in Texas and most of the southern United States. The northern states and Canada are getting their first snow. This is great time for a warm drink ritual that can improve your health featuring turmeric.

Turmeric's derivative, curcumin, is one of the most extensively studied natural polyphenols precisely because it hits inflammation and cancer biology through multiple pathways at once. On the anti-inflammatory side, curcumin suppresses NF-κB, the master transcription factor that switches on the body's inflammatory cascade, and downstream it dampens COX-2, LOX, TNF-α, IL-6, and other cytokines and adhesion molecules — which is why it's been compared in mechanism, though not in potency or pharmacology, to the way NSAIDs and even some biologics intervene in the same signaling hubs; it also directly scavenges free radicals and upregulates antioxidant defenses through the Nrf2 pathway, so it reduces the oxidative stress that both drives and results from chronic inflammation. On the anti-neoplastic side, curcumin has demonstrated, in cell and animal models, the ability to induce apoptosis in malignant cells, arrest the cell cycle, inhibit angiogenesis (including VEGF signaling), block invasion and metastasis through effects on matrix metalloproteinases and adhesion molecules, and sensitize tumors to chemotherapy and radiation while apparently sparing normal tissue — a selectivity that has made it a favorite adjuvant candidate in oncology research. Curcumin is paired with trace black pepper (piperine) to inhibit glucuronidation and dramatically raise circulating curcumin levels. The key is to get curcumin in your system everday.

Electric Turmeric 2

Maximized for Absorption™ with turmeric and black pepper

Supports a healthy response to inflammation and natural detox

ZERO preservatives, refined sugar, or additives

Screened for purity

28 servings in each carton

Sri Lankan Turmeric*, Ceylon Cinnamon*, Sri Lankan Black Pepper* Organic. Caffeine-free.

Whole-Body Rejuvenation and Calm

Support your entire system with this ancient daily essential. Turmeric has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries and was made famous by centenarians in Okinawa’s Blue Zones. Sri Lankan turmeric, plus black pepper and Ceylon cinnamon work synergistically for maximized absorption and whole-body wellness.

Taste Notes: A Masterful Blend

Enjoy bold, earthy notes of turmeric layered with spicy-sweet Ceylon cinnamon and a hint of black pepper in Pique Life’s Electric Tumeric 2. Every cup is a smooth, delicious balance of warming, grounding spices – perfect for any time of day.

For a hot drink. First add contents to cup. Then add 8oz warm water and stir. Ideal water temperature is 180°F-200°F. Allow whole ground plants to settle before drinking and discard sediment at the bottom of cup.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

FOCAL POINTS has partnered with Pique to promote your optimal health. To learn more about Pique products and get 20% off and free gifts today, https://www.piquelife.com/DRPETER