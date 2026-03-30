By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Virtually every patient I see in the office has serological evidence of prior Lyme Disease. Recently, news of a novel Lyme disease vaccine was disclosed in a press release. Alter AI assisted in the investigation.

Lyme disease in the United States

Lyme disease has become the most common vector‑borne illness in North America. Each year an estimated 476 000 Americans are diagnosed and treated for infection caused by Borrelia burgdorferi, a spirochete transmitted through the bite of infected black‑legged (deer) ticks. Endemic areas now extend beyond the traditional Northeast corridor to the Upper Midwest and parts of the Pacific coast. Untreated infection can disseminate to joints, the nervous system, and the heart, leading to long‑term fatigue, arthritis, and carditis. The public‑health burden is accentuated by subtle early symptoms—rash, low‑grade fever, malaise—that often go unrecognized, producing chronic sequelae that cost U.S. healthcare systems more than a billion dollars annually in testing and therapy. Climate‑driven ecologic change, suburban sprawl, and growing deer populations continue to expand the tick’s range, creating a persistent national need for a safe and effective vaccine.