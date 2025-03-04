Cicero is alleged to have said that “Rome is made of marble but built on a sewer,” referring to the corruption that was endemic to the world’s power center. When institutions and powerful individuals operate for long periods without scrutiny, they may be tempted to commit such outrageously corrupt acts that disclosing them to the people becomes an insurmountably difficult task.

A major problem that has always plagued electoral politics is that it is impossible to get elected without a large war chest of money, and equally impossible to govern without maintaining friendly relations with big money guys. “Money makes the world go round” is not just a folksy saying, but a hard and perennial truth. If you don’t believe that, try to accomplish anything that involves persuading large groups of people and see how far you can go without financing.

This means that candidates—even candidates with the best motives and intentions—will inevitably be beholden to big money interests.

For years there has been a lot of consternation about the refusal of federal agencies such as the CIA and FBI to disclose documents pertaining to the JFK assassination and Jeffrey Epstein. Guys like me have also noticed how the U.S. government, including Congress, can’t ever quite seem to get to the bottom of the origin of SARS-CoV-2.

The truth of these stories probably carries incalculable liabilities—liabilities that would call into question whether the involved institutions should be allowed to continue existing.

Disclosing the truth could also instantly demolish the persistent naïveté that enables most people to maintain their allegiance to their governments and to believe the endless train of BS that we are told every day about everything.

I have personal experience with big liability cases. For a long time I investigated the mysterious deaths of Mary Mahoney on July 6, 1997 in Georgetown and Seth Rich on July 10, 2016 in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of D.C. The circumstances of both deaths strongly raise the suspicion of a political motive, but both were nevertheless chalked up to “botched robberies” by the Metropolitan Police.

Someone with power doesn’t want either death elucidated, and I was advised that pursuing my investigations would not only be frustrating and fruitless, but hazardous for my health.

The totality of circumstances suggests that Seth Rich was murdered because he knew the DNC emails about to be published by Wikileaks were NOT hacked by Russian agents, but were leaked by a DNC insider. To eliminate the possibility of him bearing witness that there was no Russian hack, the decision was made to eliminate him.

In theory, Kash Patel should have no problem disclosing evidence of this, but who knows what entrenched interests he faces in the FBI. Also, Patel may find himself in a position in which he feels he has no choice but to horse trade for disclosures.

Jeffrey Epstein is likely much bigger problem, because he was apparently running a blackmail operation using beautiful underage girls who didn’t necessarily look younger than 18. Presented with a beautiful girl who appeared to be 18, most men probably stopped short of asking to see her valid government issued ID before dallying around with her (with hidden videos all over the place).

God knows how many immensely powerful men in the United States and Britain were compromised. I believe that President Trump managed to keep out of trouble with Epstein, but he may have powerful friends and supporters who fell into the trap.

At the risk of boasting, I am certain I would have instantly recognized that Epstein’s lair on Little Saint James Island was a blackmail trap. It is precisely the same kind of trap that Mossad agent Eli Cohen ran against the Syrian political and military elite in the sixties and that bon vivant gangster Udo Proksch ran against the Austrian Socialist Party elite in the seventies.

Eli Cohen

Udo Proksch

Jeffrey Epstein

