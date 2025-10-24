Transgender Swimmer Banned For Five Years
"Hannah" Caldas refused to take a "gender verification test."
Multiple newspaper are reporting that transgender swimmer Ana Caldas has been penalized with a five-year ban and has been stripped of all competition results between June 2022 and October 2024 by World Aquatics—the international governing body for aquatic sports— for refusing to take a gender verification test.
The 47-year-old Caldas, who calls himself H…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse) to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.