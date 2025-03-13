By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I watched a segment where Anderson Cooper interviewed his medical correspondent, neurosurgeon Dr. Sanjay Gupta on CNN concerning measles. I watched Gupta in the most genteel manner mislead the country on many aspects of the measles situation. First he made it seem as if all 258 cases (March 11, 2025) came from the West Texas Mennonite community when in truth they represent the national case count arising from 12 states. Slack jawed and incredulous, Gupta could not believe parents were declining the MMR vaccine for their children. Gupta said the data were trending away from MMR being connected with autism—just the opposite from concerns among young families today.