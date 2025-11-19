Obviously, President Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi still trying to protect someone. Who is it, and what is at stake if his identify and actions are revealed?

I have a hunch that—like the U.S. government’s participation in creating SARS-CoV-2—the liabilities of disclosing this are so astronomical that it could result in the downfall of some of the most powerful individuals and institutions on earth.

Possible ruses for further stalling the full disclosure of the files include:

1). Opening “new” criminal investigations in order to justify ongoing confidentiality. This ruse could also have considerable value for the purposes of distracting the public and scapegoating individuals who are not, in fact, the true big fish. A.G. Bondi hinted that something like this may be in the offing at today’s press conference in which she stated: “There’s information, new information, additional information.”

2). Claiming that releasing the files would “threaten national security.” This has long been the U.S. government’s favorite ruse.

3). The “need to protect victims” is another likely ruse. As anyone who has ever filed a FOIA request knows, the government typically accomplishes this by whiting out the victim’s name. In this case, many of the victims have already gone public with their stories.

In the realm of political theater, the public shaming of former Harvard President and Treasury Secretary Larry Summers strikes me as a possible red herring. I wonder if he was a sacrificial lamb for protecting others and a ruse for reopening the investigation.

Consider that Summers has not been accused of or investigated for criminal conduct. Exchanging private e-mails with Jeffrey Epstein about desiring adult women is not a crime. It’s not plausible that probable cause for investigating Summers has just now suddenly and magically appeared.

If there is any evidence that Summers—when he was Bill Clinton’s Treasury Secretary from 1999-2001—helped Epstein to move big money around unnoticed, it’s hard to believe that such evidence is only just now emerging.

If there is indeed no evidence that Summers was guilty of any criminal wrongdoing or concealment thereof, it raises the question of why his personal e-mail correspondence with Epstein was not protected by Exemption 6 of the Freedom of Information Act, which bars disclosures “that would constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.”

If Trump and Bondi try any of the above ruses for further stalling the release of the files, I wonder if their loyal supporters will fall for them.

For the record, I was a loyal Trump supporter until he continued supplying Ukraine with weapons, invited Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla to the White House and thanked him, continued stonewalling the release of the Epstein files, and viciously attacked Thomas Massie.

At this appoint, Trump appears to be just another Deep State stooge. As someone who has supported and defended him since 2015—often at the cost of considerable strain on my social and familial relations—it pains me to recognize the reality of this dreary and demoralizing state of affairs.

