FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
philipat's avatar
philipat
1h

I think you meant Yalta not Malta?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
1h

We need friendship between country's and not enemy's!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture