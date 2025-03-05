In his first address to Congress, Trump presented his Make America Great Again program and extolled the perennial American values of freedom and prosperity. He delivered his speech with marked oratorical skill, never once stumbling over a word or phrase. Although most of his pronouncements were about America and its people flourishing and achieving great things, most of the Democrats remained seated and steadfastly silent the entire time. The only time they cheered was when Trump stated that the U.S. had sent hundreds of billions to Ukraine.

I guess their behavior was an expression of protesting—not the president’s positive vision for the country, but the man himself. American politics has always been riven by partisanship. In the run-up to the Civil War, Southern Democrats and Northern Republicans had violent disagreements about slavery and states rights. What is peculiar about today’s Democrats is how rarely any of them express encouragement or approval for the prospect of American taxpaying citizens doing well.

When asked what his study of nature had taught him about the Creator, the English naturalist, J.B.S. Haldane, reportedly said that the Creator “must be inordinately fond of beetles” (referring to the 30 million different beetle species that inhabit the earth).

We can surmise that the Democrats are inordinately fond of sending money to Ukraine, vaccines, DEI, open borders, censorship, abortion rights, green energy, and transgender procedures.

However, when it comes to celebrating the proposition of We the People flourishing and being free, they sit on their hands and remain glumly silent.

