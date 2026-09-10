FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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DK's avatar
DK
43m

You're missing the point. It's for citizens only. Every legal citizen. It's a register.

Checkmate.

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Taming the Wolf Institute's avatar
Taming the Wolf Institute
40m

"...the sailor spends all of his money on rum and hookers and consoles himself that he’s had a good run."

Where will you be carousing? I could probably join you.

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