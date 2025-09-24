Trump excoriated the international Climate Change Cult during his UN address on September 23, 2025. As he bluntly put it:

“This ‘climate change,’ it’s the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world, in my opinion,” Trump said. “All of these predictions made by the United Nations and many others, often for bad reasons, were wrong. They were made by stupid people that have cost their countries fortunes and given those same countries no chance for success. If you don’t get away from this green scam, your country is going to fail.”

Mainstream media coverage of Trump’s speech was characteristically shallow. ABC News quoted a “climate scientist” named Adelle Thomas.

For Adelle Thomas, a climate scientist who has published more than 40 studies and has a doctorate, climate change disasters are personal, too. A vice chair of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the world’s top body on climate science, Thomas is from the Bahamas and said she experienced firsthand “the devastation of the climate disaster” when Hurricane Sandy hit the Caribbean and New York City, the city Trump was speaking from, in 2012.

Critical readers may wonder why Adelle Thomas would point to Sandy—a Category 3 hurricane—as evidence of human induced “climate change.”

The most destructive hurricane in recorded history was the Great Hurricane of 1780, a Category 5 hurricane that struck Barbados, causing massive damage to the entire island. Based on observations recorded at the time—including pieces of straw driven deep into tree trunks—the hurricane is estimated to have produced 200 mph wind. The Great Hurricane also struck other islands in the Lesser Antilles, is considered the deadliest in Atlantic history, with total fatalities possibly reaching over 22,000.

British warship smoked by Great Hurricane of 1780.

The Great Hurricane of 1780 struck earth’s population was about 780 million, before most of humanity industrialized.

