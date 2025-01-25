President Trump made a stir when he pulled the plug on Dr. Anthony Fauci’s security detail replete with limo service.

"You can't have a security detail for the rest of your life because you work for government," Trump told reporters, when asked about the decision on Friday. "It's very standard."

At the same time, Trump also revoked security protections for his former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, his former National Security Adviser John Bolton and former envoy Brian Hook.

Dr Fauci has purportedly hired his own private security team that he will pay for himself.

When asked if he was concerned about these former officials' safety, Trump replied: "They all made a lot of money. They can hire their own security too."

Dr Fauci has, until now, been protected by federal marshals, and then a private security company, which was paid for by the government.

Fauci’s cult of adoring, low-information fans are people who believed his assertion that he “is science.”

While those who adhere to Dr. Fauci’s cult of personality are doubtless suffering an emotional fatal flat spin, those who are aware of Fauci’s involvement in the creation of SARS-CoV-2—and concealment of its true origin—will take satisfaction that he can no longer live off the taxpayers against whom he participated in the greatest crime in human history.

