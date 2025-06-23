By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Among the health freedom community and a growing proportion of the general public the new administration is getting high marks in nearly every area except for COVID-19 vaccines. I am commonly asked “Why are the unsafe, ineffective shots still on the market and who is responsible?” With <15% acceptance rate, the public appears ready to drop the shots. Of the 305 vaccine deaths in VAERS thus far in 2025, probably > 200 have occurred after COVID-19 vaccination, but the new administration has not called for investigation of these deaths on their watch.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax could withdraw their products from the market as the most expedient and politically neutral option. None of the companies are having rountables on vaccine safety and all have refused to list fatal side effects in package inserts. So manufacturer recall is unlikely.

The chain of command from the FDA Commissioner to Secretary of Health and Human Services to POTUS implies that any one of these positions has the executive authority to call upon the companies to pull their products. Donald J. Trump, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, and Dr. Marty Makary are not internists or medical subspecialists who have clinical, research, or regulatory credibility in making the call. None of them have treated a SARS-CoV-2 infection and none have managed a vaccine injury syndrome. None of them in their current positions have held a press briefing on COVID-19 vaccine fatalities nor have they taken questions from an open microphone on the catastrophe. All appear to be reliant on being told by a Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex (WHO, NIH, CDC, FDA, major medical centers, BIG PHARMA, etc) that the time has come to kill the vaccine program.