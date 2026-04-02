FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Tony Hunter's avatar
Tony Hunter
4d

I signed up for medical insights from Dr. McCullough and Nicolas Hulscher — not …whatever this is. And definitely not to read about John’s latest harebrained idea about “who really killed Charlie”.

Check please!

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Paul Kirshman's avatar
Paul Kirshman
4d

He is threatening the Muslim occupation regime ONLY!!!! Not the 90 million IRANIANS who reject the ARAB religion’s ISLAMIC occupation!!!

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