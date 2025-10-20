At best, Friedrich Merz. Emmanuel Macron, and Keir Starmer are irrational children. More likely they are globalist banker puppets who are bent on destroying Europe. In the matter of the West’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, they are an extreme danger to humanity, and President Trump should treat them as such.

At this point, Trump should view these clowns in the way that loving parents may come to view a drug addicted adult child. Such parents want to help their child to overcome his addiction and to get on the path of leading a good and productive life. However, eventually they must reckon with the fact that he cannot be helped, and that he will bring ruin upon them if they don’t tell him to stay away. No more stealing from them, bringing his addict friends around, calling them to bail him out of jail, and asking them to pay for his rehab visits that don’t work. The father must tell the son, “Beat it, and if you come around here again, I’ll call the sheriff and press charges for home invasion.”

To settle the war in Ukraine, President Trump must tell Zelensky and the Three Amigos in Berlin, Paris, and London that it’s time for them to shut up and take a vacation—perhaps to the Bill&Coo Suites on Mykonos, where they can get weird with each other—and let the real men settle this conflict once and for all.

The Three Amigos On a Train to Kiev in May.

What I am proposing requires setting aside all our presuppositions about Western Europe being the place of representative democracy, prudence, and reason. Anyone who has spent a significant amount of time in Europe in recent years knows that this is no longer the case.

If President Trump turns over responsibility for settling the war in Ukraine to Zelensky and the Three Amigos, they will likely create a July 1914 style crisis that will result in a general European war, and pressure will mount on the United States to settle it on the battlefield.

Anyone who has seriously studied the July 1914 Crisis recognizes that the conditions in Europe are now eerily similar to those that prevailed during that fateful summer. We see the same dogged irrationality, bloody-mindedness, and preposterously optimistic assumptions about the likely outcome of war. In Europe’s leaders today, we see the same preening vanity and predilection for reckless gambling and perhaps even suicide.

President Trump should not allow the Zelensky and the Three Amigos go down this same dark path. He should make it very clear to them that the reckless course they are pursuing threatens the security of not only their own people, but the American people as well, and that he will not tolerate this.

