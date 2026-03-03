by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A few months ago, President Trump signed a directive to accelerate 6G deployment, with a stated goal to operate “implantable technologies.”

Nokia’s CEO said that by 2030 “smartphones will be implanted directly into our bodies” as 6G becomes fully operational:

This will likely involve a newly developed AI brain implant known as the Biological Interface System to Cortex (BISC) developed by teams at Columbia University, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, Stanford University, and the University of Pennsylvania:

“A radically miniaturized brain implant called BISC is redefining what’s possible in human–computer interaction, offering a paper-thin, wireless, high-bandwidth link directly to the brain.” “With over 65,000 electrodes and unprecedented data throughput, it enables advanced AI decoding of thoughts, intentions, and sensory experiences while remaining minimally invasive.”

Just like when smartphones were first released, they rapidly became widespread throughout society, with most individuals becoming dependent on them for work and entertainment. The same path will likely occur with AI brain chips, as those who receive them may have enhanced cognitive abilities and possible telepathic communication with other brain chip users.

These customers will have merged their consciousness with AI. As Elon Musk puts it, “we effectively become one with the AI”:

Meanwhile, hundreds of studies have already linked 5G frequencies to significant biochemical changes, gene expression disruption, DNA damage, oxidative stress, neurological injury, and tumor growth:

Documented adverse biological effects span:

• Biochemical changes

• Cell membrane disruption

• Altered cell proliferation

• Gene expression changes

• Morphological effects

• Immune function disruption

• Brain and neuronal effects

• Electrophysiological effects

• Genotoxicity

• Oxidative stress

• Metabolic and enzyme alterations

• Hematological effects

• Reduced cell viability

• Synergistic and combinative effects

• Fertility effects

• Behavioral effects

• Cell signaling disruption

• Apoptosis

• Learning effects

• Memory effects

• Hypoalgesic effects

• Tumor growth effects

• Developmental effects

• Endocrine effects

• Neurotransmitter alterations

• Hepatic effects

• Ocular effects

• Cardiovascular effects



Those who receive brain implants will likely experience some of these deleterious effects within their neurons as biologically harmful EMFs interface in direct contact with brain tissue.

Needless to say, I will not be taking the 6G AI brain chip or merging my consciousness with machines.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

