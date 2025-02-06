Those of us who are weary of the criminal insanity of letting biological males, including male cross dressers, into women’s sports have much to celebrate with President Trump’s Executive Order “Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports.”

To be sure, the social experiment of allowing males into female sports had the beneficial upshot of revealing the monstrous moral and intellectual deformity of its advocates. They have identified themselves to the reasonable grownups who inhabit this country, thereby quarantining themselves as we move into what appears to be a more reasonable era of public affairs.

I also occasionally got a chuckle out of photographs of grown men playing on girls teams, such as the following of 51-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig, who played on the Mission College of Santa Clara girls basketball team.

However, for female athletes who devote great effort and sacrifice to training for their competitive sports, the social experiment was downright malevolent and expressive of contempt for the female sex.

Who could have predicted that, with his Executive Order, President Donald Trump just became one of the most notable politicians for advancing women’s rights in history?

