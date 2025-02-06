Trump Signs Executive Order "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports"
Good news for female athletes and for those who favor reason over criminal insanity.
Those of us who are weary of the criminal insanity of letting biological males, including male cross dressers, into women’s sports have much to celebrate with President Trump’s Executive Order “Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports.”
To be sure, the social experiment of allowing males into female sports had the beneficial upshot of revealing the monstrous moral and intellectual deformity of its advocates. They have identified themselves to the reasonable grownups who inhabit this country, thereby quarantining themselves as we move into what appears to be a more reasonable era of public affairs.
I also occasionally got a chuckle out of photographs of grown men playing on girls teams, such as the following of 51-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig, who played on the Mission College of Santa Clara girls basketball team.
However, for female athletes who devote great effort and sacrifice to training for their competitive sports, the social experiment was downright malevolent and expressive of contempt for the female sex.
Who could have predicted that, with his Executive Order, President Donald Trump just became one of the most notable politicians for advancing women’s rights in history?
Letting the trans into womens' sports was just depravity. Glad to see some signs of sanity taking hold. I fault the parents for putting up with this nonsense. The school administrators and school boards, I guess for the most part, they were too busy taking government money and sucking up to the wokesters.
Speaking of government funding, I'll be very interested to see what else comes to light about clandestine funding. I recall Toby Rogers' substack post about there being more likely than not some stupendous amounts of money promoting the trans stuff.
Back to chromosomes! We learned the difference between men and women in biology 101 as sophomores in high school. Men have an X and a Y chromosome. Women have two X chromosomes. Doesn't matter what you cut off or add on, doesn't matter how many hormones you take. You cannot change your chromosomic makeup. You are either a male or a female.
Thank the Lord someone is taking us back to actual truthful scientific knowledge.