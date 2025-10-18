FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rachel's avatar
Rachel
3h

Good 👍🏻 why should we keep funding this coke sniffing grifter ? Palosi & Co promised him $61 BILLION over the next ten years so they could get their kick backs 💰

Trump doesn’t need or want the kick back, he wants peace

Stop the funding to Zelensky with our $ € £ and the war stops

End of 🤷🏻‍♀️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
sandy's avatar
sandy
3hEdited

John, I love suggestion 9, which gave me a good morning chuckle, and agree with all of your recommendations. I will SEND them to Trump. US needs to end its involvement in this war, and I think the longer we wait to do that the more likely the war will continue without us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
51 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture