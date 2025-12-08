Tucker Carlson & John Leake Talk about Vaccine Religion
The tension between physics and metaphysics, orthodoxy and heresy, good and evil, the exertion of power and individual free will.
Dear Readers,
Please watch my interview with Tucker Carlson about Vaccine Religion and and share the link to this post with your friends. Many thanks!
Thank you John Leake!
I read all view points, I listen to few news sources. Tucker Carlson is one of the few that I listen too!
The continous slander coming from Levin and the 'said influencers' is one of the things I don't bother reading!
This is America and I'm definitely for free speech for all.
Dear John, your critique of the 'religion of science' is definitive. It captures exactly how dogmatic narrative has replaced open-minded inquiry. Your new book couldn't be more timely; listening to you and Dr. McCullough, it’s clear that you are the C.S. Lewis figures of this generation -- defending reason against a rising secular fundamentalism.
It’s also inspiring to see how your work aligns with Aaron Siri’s legal battles. Together with Dr. McCullough, you represent a powerful, multi-front effort to save the integrity of medicine and the soul of science. Thank you for speaking truth with such courage.