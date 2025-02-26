Multiple news agencies are reporting that Tulsi issued a directive on Tuesday to fire and revoke the security clearances of employees who exchanged obscene messages National Security Agency's (NSA) "Intelink" messaging platform.

The story broke with Gabbard confirming a report by conservative activist Christopher Rufo, a reporter for City Journal and a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research, who obtained leaked information and blew the whistle on the pervert ring that used the NSA channel for "obscene, pornographic, and sexually explicit" chats. Some of these discussions included experiences with gender-reassignment surgery, artificial genitalia, hormone therapy, and polyamory.

As anyone who has studied the history of espionage knows, a lack of discipline in sexual matters is a notorious security risk. The NSA pervert ring is further evidence that many people who have been employed in federal agencies don’t have anything useful to do or to contribute to the wellbeing of the republic and should be fired.

