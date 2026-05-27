FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Denise Lewis's avatar
Denise Lewis
3h

I’m right on track with you. This morning picking up my Bible with a focused study. Determined to focus on faith and health and relationships. Everything has suffered due to social media. Thank you for your encouraging post.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Terry Wears's avatar
Terry Wears
3h

This is the way !

Reply
Share
53 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture