Those who created SARS-CoV-2 and concealed its true origin are part of the same Military-Industrial-Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex that created the mRNA vaccines. This is approximately the same Complex that persistently baited the Russian Bear into taking military action in Ukraine so that the U.S. could wage a proxy war against Russia, using the bodies and blood of Ukrainian men to fight it.

This morning I saw talk of conscripting Ukrainian women to add the nation’s females to the cannon fodder. Rest assured, the beautiful wives and mistresses of Ukrainian oligarchs will not be on the conscription roll. Instead they will be drinking champagne and shopping for luxury handbags on the Cote d’Azur using U.S. taxpayer money.

A massive propaganda-brainwashing campaign has prevented most Americans from seeing that both the Covid vaccine program and the U.S. proxy war in Ukraine are satanic enterprises, pursued by people who worship power and money and are animated with contempt for ordinary humanity.

If you don’t like the word “Satanic,” then consider the word “Mephistophelean.” Goethe captured this spirit of nihilistic power seeking in the character of Mephistopheles in his play Faust, who introduces himself as follows:

I am the spirit that constantly negates! And rightfully so, for all that comes into being, Deserves to be destroyed. It would be better if nothing came into being. So, everything that you call sin, Destruction, in short, evil, Is my actual element.

Goethe was one of the most insightful observers of nature and man in history, and he knew what he was talking about. The Mephistophelean spirit may, at any time, animate the people who hold power and money. This has clearly been the case among the terrible people who erected the twin death cults of Covid Vaccines and the proxy war against Russia in Ukraine.

To understand what I mean by this, watch the hideous avatar of power-seeking, Hillary Clinton, in the following video:

Clinton is what the Russians and Ukrainians call a Baba Yaga, a supernatural witch who flies around in a cauldron. Both armies are using a killer nocturnal drone named after this mythic creature. Also called a Vampire Drone, it uses infrared to hunt enemy soldiers at night.

During this Holy Week, we urge President Trump to end these twin death cults. Everything else is of secondary importance.

