By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

For years, Florida’s Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo stood as the only state Surgeon General warning about the dangers of the COVID mRNA injections. Now, Louisiana’s Surgeon General Dr. Ralph Abraham has joined him:

Their stance confirms what the majority of Americans already know — the shots are not safe for human use, and the catastrophic harms can no longer be hidden.

That leaves 48 Surgeon Generals still silent. They have a choice: remain complicit, or step forward and stand on the right side of history.

And time is short. A landmark study is about to drop, revealing findings that will make silence indefensible.

Florida and Louisiana are leading the way. The question is: how many others will follow before history passes judgment?

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

Support our mission: mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.