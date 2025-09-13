FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maggie's avatar
Maggie
11m

Stand for humanity

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lin's avatar
Lin
1m

So excellent- unfortunately MA will never be one of them😞

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture